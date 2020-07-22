Support from London to Luricina

Cypriots living in London but essentially from Luricina has stated that they are supporting the campaign launched to open a crossing border from Akıncılar (Luricina) in Cyprus.

Members of Luricina living in London has formed the same cage in Palmers Green which has been made in Cyprus to show their support to the campaign also they will meet at here on 26 July to show their support to Cyprus.

Londoners, which will support show their support to the ‘Akıncılar – Luricina Gate Initiative’ group in Cyprus on Sunday, 26 July, will support the campaign and join through live broadcast. In the statement made by the “Akıncılar-Lurucina Gate Initiative” in Cyprus, it was pointed out that “the importance of opening an official gate to Southern Cyprus for the Akıncılar, which turned into a dead-end street, to come to life again.”

