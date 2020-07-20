IADD to host ‘Lausanne Today’ conference on Zoom

ATATÜRK’s Thoughts Association UK, will be organised an online conference on 25 July.

Speakers will talk about principles, revolutions and the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk at the online conference called ‘Lausanne Today’.

The ‘Atatürk and Turkish Revolution’ programs launched by IADD in 2016 continues on digital platform. Speakers will especially evaluate the Lausanne Peace Treaty during the conference meeting, which will take place on Zoom.

The conference will be moderated by Dr Enis User, Dr Onur Oymen and Assoc. Dr. Orhan Cekic will attend as main speakers.

The following statement was made by IADD in regards to the online conference:

“The online conference will touch upon the creation of the Lausanne Peace Treaty which has led an important path for the freedom and independence of the Republic of Turkey. We will come together with our valuable speakers to discuss the Lausanne treaty and contemporary circumstances. We welcome all of our members and friends to take part in this conference.”