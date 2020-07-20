UK secures 90 million more vaccine dosages

The UK government has already pre-ordered 100 million dosages of the Oxford University vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca.

Today it’s been announced that the vaccine trials involving around 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus.

This is promising results that could move the trail into Phase 3; Wider testing and effectiveness assessed, the next step on the road to approval. But more testing will need to be done in large scale testings and be sure that it offers protection.

This announcement came as the government also 90 million more dosages of vaccines today from two other pharmaceutical companies if their trails are approved this would mean the UK would have 190 million dosages.

Where have 190 million dosages been ordered from?