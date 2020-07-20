Blackburn with Darwen ‘overtaking Leicester for new cases’

Blackburn with Darwen is overtaking Leicester as England’s coronavirus hotspot, according to official figures.

The Lancashire borough recorded the highest infection rate, with 79.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 17 July, Public Health England said.

Cases have doubled in the last week, with 118 confirmed, compared with 63 in the previous week.

The latest figures are subject to daily revision, but they reflect the position on Sunday night.

New measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Blackburn with Darwen have already been introduced after a spike.

New cases in Leicester, where there is a local lockdown, have fallen to a rate of 77.7, with 276 new infections, compared with 429 the previous week.