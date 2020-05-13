TCEA delivering aid package for victims of Coronavirus

THE Turkish Cypriot Engineers Association UK (TCEA) has been helping the family in need that are fighting against the coronavirus.

Speaking to Londra Gazete the association said: “A small amount of food package is distributed to our families and community members living in England and in need, the funds have been created by donations collected between our members.

“Our board of directors, Feriha Sergen and Ulas Tozun have distributed to our family members and community members in need to of the food packages, which have been prepared.”

Adding “We are happy to be able to help the society in these difficult days even if it’s with the limited possibilities we have.”