Matt Hancock: Summer holidays highly unlikely

“We haven’t made a final decision on that yet but it is clear that we will seek to reopen hospitality, some hospitality, from early July if we keep successfully reducing the spread of this virus,” he added.

“But social distancing of some kind is going to continue.

“The conclusion from that is that it is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to possible for this summer.”

The Health Secretary’s comments came after the Government on Monday unveiled new guidance on its plan for transitioning the UK out of coronavirus lockdown.

The guidance makes no mention of when the Foreign and Commonwealth Office might lift its advisory urging Britons to avoid all non-essential overseas travel.

However, it does state the Government plans to ask people arriving in the UK to self-isolate for 14 days and to provide an address for the duration of their isolation when they arrive at the border, other than those on a “short list of exemptions”.

Domestic holidays are meanwhile still banned despite some lockdown restrictions being eased, with the guidance document warning staying overnight at a location other than the place you live “for a holiday or other purpose is not allowed”. This includes visiting second homes.

Places of accommodation are set to reopen as part of step three of the Government’s recovery strategy, which will not begin earlier than July 4.

Premises will be required to meet “Covid-19 secure” guidelines to minimise the risk of infection.