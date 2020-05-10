Boris Johnson: ‘First careful steps to modify measures’ for lockdown

Boris Johnson sets out \u2018first careful steps\u2019 for easing lockdown with sunbathing allowed and \u2018Covid secure\u2019 workplace guidance to be rolled out.\u00a0\r\nThe UK lockdown remains firmly in place, however, Britons are to enjoy new freedoms starting from Monday, Boris Johnson has announced.\r\n\r\nThe Prime Minister addressed the nation in a televised speech on Sunday evening, laying out his \u201croad map\u201d for easing the restrictions while urging the public to \u201cstay alert\u201d.\r\n\r\nPeople who can\u2019t work from home should now be \u201cactively encouraged\u201d to resume their roles from Monday, Mr Johnson said, in a cautious bid to limit crippling damage to the British economy.\r\n\r\nAnd in a welcome, and expected boost, to the nation\u2019s spirits he declared: \u201cFrom this Wednesday we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.\u201d\r\n\r\nHis speech came as the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland rejected his new \u201cstay alert\u201d slogan, preferring to keep the \u201cstay home\u201d message in place.\r\n\r\nWhile Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon\u00a0said she did not want additional businesses to reopen and workers to resume their roles, the PM gave these steps the go-ahead.\r\n\r\nMr Johnson said that, from Monday, \u201canyone who can\u2019t work from home, for instance those in construction and manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work\u201d.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd we want it to be safe for you to get to work. So you should avoid public transport if at all possible, because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\n\u201cNo, this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week,\u201d he said. \u201cInstead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures.\u201d\r\n\r\nHe confirmed he would increase the fines for anyone who breaks social-distancing rules, and would set out guidance for employers to make workplaces \u201cCovid secure\u201d.\r\n\r\nHe gave five phases of a \u201cCovid alert level\u201d that will be primarily influenced by the rate of transmission, or R, which he said is between 0.5 and 0.9 \u201cbut potentially just below one\u201d.\r\n\r\nThe PM said he believes England may be in a position \u201cto begin the phased reopening of shops\u201d and get primary pupils back to school in steps staggered by year groups \u201cat the earliest by June 1\u201d.\r\n\r\nAnd he said the ambition is to get secondary pupils facing exams next year to have \u201cat least some time with their teachers before the holidays\u201d.\r\n\r\nIn the third step, \u201cat the earliest by July\u201d, he said that ministers hope to re-open some of the hospitality industry, if the evidence supports the move and distancing can be enforced.\r\n\r\nMr Johnson said he was \u201cserving notice that it will soon be the time\u201d to impose quarantine on people flying into the UK \u201cto prevent reinfection from abroad\u201d.\r\n\r\nHe confirmed a new \u201cjoint biosecurity centre\u201d would run the alert system, in which he said the UK is ready to begin moving down into level three, with level one meaning the disease is no longer present.\r\n\r\nMr Johnson ended his speech with the Government's new slogan:\u00a0\u201cStay alert, control the virus and save lives,\u201d amid concerns that weeks of strong messaging to \u201cstay home\u201d had encouraged too many people to stop working.\r\n\r\nThe PM is now telling the public to \u201cstay at home as much as possible\u201d, keep two metres apart when going out and \u201climit contact\u201d with other people.