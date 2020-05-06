PM: Some measures may be eased from Monday

\r\n\r\nThe UK could "get going" with easing some lockdown measures from Monday, Boris Johnson has signalled.\r\n\r\nThe prime minister suggested a "phase two" plan for tackling\u00a0coronavirus\u00a0now infection numbers have peaked might come into force the day after he gives an update on the lockdown on Sunday.\r\n\r\n"We'll want if we possibly can to get going with some of these measures on Monday," he told MPs at his first clash with new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in parliament on Wednesday.\r\n\r\n"I think it would be a good thing if people had an idea of what's coming the following day." He did not spell out exactly how or which strict distancing measures will be tweaked.\r\n\r\nThe UK has been in lockdown for seven weeks with\u00a0recorded deaths at more than 29,000\u00a0making it the highest figure in Europe.\r\n\r\nMinisters and scientific advisers have stressed the country has passed the initial peak and that\u00a0a new strategy of "test, track and trace"\u00a0will be rolled out to stop further spikes overwhelming the NHS.\r\n\r\nMr Johnson has also set a new target of 200,000 tests a day by the end of May, he added that the statistic was "appalling" and that "every death is a tragedy" but warned: "At this stage I don't think international comparisons and the data is yet there to draw all the conclusions that we want."\r\n\r\nSir Keir hit back by claiming the argument "doesn't hold water" since the government publishes the number of total deaths each day along with other international countries as part of its slides release at the Downing Street news conferences.