Hackney Council improving road safety to help social distancing

HACKNEY Council is introducing the first parts of a package of emergency measures to improve road safety and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

At seven sites where residents are experiencing difficulties with social distancing, footpaths will be widened with barriers and parking will be suspended to help people walk and shop safely.

The Council is also temporarily restricting parking on Broadway Market and closing it to through-traffic, to improve pedestrian safety in this high footfall area.

The measures will make it easier for residents to maintain social distancing while walking for daily exercise or obtaining essential items, such as food and medicine.

At each of the sites, the Council will ensure that deliveries to food retailers can continue as required.

The seven sites where the Council is widening pavements are: Sainsbury’s Local, Mare Street (south of Ash Grove), Chatsworth Road (various shops), Sainsbury’s Local, 27-33 Blackstock Rd, N4 2JF, Iceland, Mare St, near Well Street, Sainsbury’s Local, Lower Clapton Road, Tesco Express, East Road and Co-Op, New North Road.

The Council has also written to Transport for London to request similar measures outside food retailers on Transport for London’s road network.

Cllr Jon Burke, Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm said: “While it’s incredibly important that people follow the public health advice on staying at home, except for daily exercise or essential shopping, we’re doing everything we can to help reduce the spread of coronavirus by giving our residents more space for social distancing on our streets wherever the road layout permits.”

Adding “By widening pavements at congested sites, we’re reallocating space to pedestrians to ensure that they can follow Government public health guidance wherever possible. This compliments the work we’ve already undertaken to keep our parks open and accessible to all by installing hundreds of banners, posters, and stenciled messages to remind people of public health guidance…”