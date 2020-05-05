Teens arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after Boy, 11, shot in east London

3 hours önce
0 48 Bir dakikadan az

TWO teenagers have been arrested after a young boy was shot in east London and left with potentially life-changing injuries.

Scotland Yard said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both male, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following the incident in Upminster on Friday night.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended an address on Kerry Drive after being called at 9.30pm.

They found the boy, aged around 11, suffering from a gunshot injury.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, who police later said was the boy’s father, was also found at the address with cuts to his head.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, where the boy remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police said that detectives had established that the homeowner opened the front door to a person “purporting to be a delivery driver”.

“This male, and a number of other suspects – believed to be in possession of a knife – forced their way into the property,” the force said.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 day önce
829

Twins arrested after driving 17 miles to buy a kebab

1 day önce
213

London Nightingale hospital to be put ‘on standby’ as no new admissions expected

1 week önce
533

Man charged with murder following an assault in Hackney

3 weeks önce
243

IAKMC: Sharing food with the community in need

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.