Teens arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after Boy, 11, shot in east London

TWO teenagers have been arrested after a young boy was shot in east London and left with potentially life-changing injuries.

Scotland Yard said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both male, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following the incident in Upminster on Friday night.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended an address on Kerry Drive after being called at 9.30pm.

They found the boy, aged around 11, suffering from a gunshot injury.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, who police later said was the boy’s father, was also found at the address with cuts to his head.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, where the boy remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police said that detectives had established that the homeowner opened the front door to a person “purporting to be a delivery driver”.

“This male, and a number of other suspects – believed to be in possession of a knife – forced their way into the property,” the force said.