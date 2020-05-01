Turkish business supporting the NHS

IN the United Kingdom as it emerged that hospitals are struggles to be allocated the need amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gowns and masks during the coronavirus outbreak of the crisis, support from a local Turkish has been given.

Tower Garments in London, owned by Turkish Cypriot businessman Levent Hassan, who produces textiles in London, they have started to make an apron for the NHS without any charge to show his support for frontline workers.

In order to support healthcare professionals, businessman Levent Hassan started to make aprons to the NHS without charge.

Hassan, stating that a large number of citizens from the Turkish speaking community in the UK have died in the epidemic, said, “In these troubled days, we also wanted to have salt in the soup. ” said.

As the UK deaths pass 21,000 this week across the country members of the public, schools, businesses and more have been rallying together in a show of support and thanks to those frontline workers working to save lives, but who face real damager without the correct PPE or limited stock of it while doing so.

Levent Hassan, the manager of the company, announced that they were working together with the Emergency Designer Network (EDN), which was established due to the tightness of PPE, and that the produced aprons will be donated to the NHS.

The UK has place order of PPE from across the globe from countries such as Turkey and China, but its believe the government has struggle at get the PPE out in time and the need amount to the right places across the UK.

News: Mihrişah Safa (Translated)