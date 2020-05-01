Enfield councillor sewing laundry bag for healthcare professionals

ENFIELD Council Member Ahmet Karahasan has been sewing laundry bag for healthcare professionals, police and firefighters can put dirty clothes during the coronavirus epidemic.

Cllr Karahasan, whose main job is dry cleaning has been managing his own business for 47 year has now set about helping frontline workers, so far sewing some 500 laundry bags from environmentally friendly recycled fabrics, is to produce 4-5 thousand units. Explaining that it takes 10 minutes to make each bag, Karahasan stated that they started this project with 4-5 people recently. Expressing that the fabrics were donated by a philanthropist business person in Tottenham, Karahasan said that the cutting operations were again carried out by the business person Tuncay Sönmez and his wife Petra Sönmez.

Explaining that while people are staying at their homes, there are doctors and healthcare professionals who are in the most risk group, Cllr Karahasan said, “These people throw themselves in front of death for us. The more we contribute and the better in this during this difficult process. This idea came to our mind when we were thinking about what we could do for them. ” he also pointed out that the healthcare professionals have more fear of “if they carry the infected with them” and expressed that they are uneasy in terms of their uniforms’ hygiene.

Cllr Karahasan said that the officers will now be able to put their dirty laundry into these bags, which they produce after the end of working hours, so that the cross contamination with any clean clothers of other items they may have will be prevented. Stating that the prepared bags are donated to the London Ambulance Service, Cllr Karahasan stated that they aim to sew a pillow cover and a sheet for the North Middlesex University Hospital.