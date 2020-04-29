Home food delivery being distributed to Cypriots living in Haringey

THE Cyprus Community Center bases in Wood Green are delivering food for the Cypriot community in Haringey, who needs help.

Freshly cooked lunch meals are delivered to addresses at every morning. In a statement made by the Cyprus Community Center, they are asking the elderly or those who need food assistance to contact the center so they also be available to get the meals on wheel service being provided.

The association stated that they would be happy to accept any food donation or financial donation in order to continue the free food service and those who want to get more information can call 02088812329 or send an e-mail to cycc6363@gmail.com.