Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 128 members of Turkish Speaking Community

Munuse Nabi Iffet Bilaloglu Rahmi Biyik

OVER 3 million people have contracted the coronavirus and close to 280,000 deaths recorded worldwide as the battle against the virus continue; across the UK the number of known victims from the Turkish speaking community in the UK has hit 128.

As of Wednesday 4pm 29 April, 128 known Turkish Speaking Members of the community have fallen victim to the virus. As each passing day the news of more and more loves ones passing away as family and friends share their grief on social media and the community.

In the UK as of 5pm on April 28 coronavirus has taken 21,678 lives in the UK and as of 9am of April 29, 161,145 people have tested positive.

Ali Ozel Murat Ekici Mustafa Enver İsmail Özbarış Erdal Kemal (Yılmaz), Erbay Kemal (Yılmaz)

The known number of members from the Turkish Speaking Community that originated from Turkey has reached 41: Hayri Ergönül,İlyas Güngör, Hacı Ali Doğuş, H.E, Mevlüt Bozdoğan, Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Serkan Aydın, Hüseyin Arslan, Mahmut Özcan, Ali Nurdağı, Hüseyin Buz, Cuma Çetin, Fatma Kurt, Hıdır Uzun, Ali Kalaycı, Süleyman Özdemir, İsmail Taşçı, Zeynep Çakantemur, Ömür Alişan, Gülüzar Ağbacı, Vahide Bektaş, Elif Keskin, R. Ç., Hatice Araz, Döndü Kurt, Murat Ekici, Aziz Özdil, Erkan Şahin, Ali Özel, Rahmi Bıyık, Fehmi Gür, Nevga Çöker, İffet Bilaloğlu, Hüseyin Çiftçi, Doğan Çelebi, Esmer Gül, Yaşar Cevahir, Ayşe Boztepe, A.E, Erdoğan Beyoğlu and Hamide Sak have all lost their lives to coronavirus.

İbrahim Mercan Vahide Bektaş & , Gülüzar Ağbacı Yasar Cevahir Şakir Cemal Ersin Mehmet (Soyalan) Ali Nurdağı Turker Enver Hatice Yusuf Veci Osman Mehmet

The Cypriot community living has seen a high number of deaths in particular, 87 people from a Turkish Cypriot background have passed away: Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kanlı, Mustafa Ahmet, Yıldıray Faik, Kamil Ahmet, Şengül Besim, Mehmet Abdurrahman, Güney Osman Tarzan, Doğan Ahmet Konkurt, Safi Levent, Mehmet Erdoğan, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, H. Y. Ş., Zülfiye Osman, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Rahme Ahmet Tayip, Çetin Çetinkaya, Arif Niyazi, Samime Bilginer, Serdar Balı, Tayfun Salih, Ahmet Kamil, Osman Mehmet, Özkan Hüseyin, Hatice Yusuf Veci, Hüseyin Kavaz, Ersin Mehmet Soyalan, Türker Enver, Rıfat Hasan Rezvan, Sündüz Yusuf Ramadan, Salise Tolgay Demirağ, Hilmi Miksi, Enver Arif, Hanife Mehmet, Mustafa İbrahim, Ergün Osman, Emine Aziz, Suna Arif, Ayşe Ali, Şakir Cemal, İbrahim Muharrem, Sare Tek, Salih Balı, Aynur Hussein (Talat Gusela), Özcan Aygın, Ferhat Hakkı, Hüseyin Ahmet, İbrahim Mercan, Mustafa Enver, Erdal Kemal Yılmaz, Erbay Kemal Yılmaz, Hüseyin Türkan, İsmet Ramadan, Burhan Mustafa, Sultan Şevket, Mustafa Şükrü, Ekrem Hasan, Salih Hasan, İsmail Özbarış, Ahmet Ömer, İbrahim Özgür, Sonya Kaygan, Ayten Yusuf, Fikriye Halil Emir, Özgür Celal, Mustafa Cavit, Hilmi İbrahim, Hüseyin İbrahim, Layka Nemes Hüseyin, Ufuk K., Saydam Akpınar, Nezihe Köşe, Mustafa Ahmet, Cihan Sadık, Münüse Nabi, Sonal Hasan, Muazzez Ahmet, Hüseyin Ahmet Mehmet, Ahmet Hasan, Cemal Hüseyin, Orhan Mehmet Mustafa, Hakkı Köse, Mukkades Ali, Mustafa Paşa, Ayten Halil and M.E

Hüseyin Arslan Samine Bilginer (Left) Tayfun Salih & Ahmet Kamil Rahme Erdoğan Tayip Melik Ejder Ülkümen Doğan Konkurt(Ahmet) & Serkan Aydın Güney Tarzan Ahmet Raşit Hacı Ali Doğuş Mehmet Abdurrahman Yıldıray Faik Kamil Ahmet İlyas Güngör & Mustafa Ahmet

At Londra Gazete we send our condolence to all the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and during this time we wish all our readers’ good health and hope you’re keeping safe.