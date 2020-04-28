10 consecutive days with no new cases of COVID-19 in North Cyprus

NORTH Cyprus has now had its tenth consecutive day no new cases of coronavirus record, only five Covid-19 patients remain at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Lefkoşa,TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli announced on Monday.

Seven more people were discharged Sunday 27 April, according to a statement by Pilli, 453 people were tested on Monday bringing the total number of tests carried out in the country to 9462.

Among those tested yesterday were workers at petrol stations in Lefkoşa, Girne and Gazimağusa, healthcare workers at the Girne Akçiçek State Hospital, the Gazimağusa General Hospital, the Cengiz Topel Hospital, the Mağusa Tıp Merkezi (Cyprus Central Hospital), the staff at the Gazimağusa Municipality, MPs as well as staff at the TRNC parliament.

The total number of cases remains at 108 with 99 patients having recovered.

Meanwhile, the TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli visited the Genetics Laboratory at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Lefkoşa on Monday.

Pilli who inspected ongoing renovation work at the lab was briefed by staff on the work being carried out. He thanked the staff at the department for their efforts, Pilli reassured them that efforts were underway to further improve the working conditions at the lab.

He added that the ministry will also be upgrading the facility so that a wider range of tests can be carried out by the lab.