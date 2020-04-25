Prince Charles paid tribute to 13-year-old COVID-19 victim in his Ramadan message

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a 13-year-old Muslim boy who died alone after contracting Covid-19.

Prince Charles said he was “utterly heartbroken” by the “tragic story” of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab in a video message to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.

He also praised Muslim NHS and key workers and sympathised with the families of Islamic doctors and nurses whose loved ones had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

With the country in lockdown, the message formed part of a virtual Iftar – the communal breaking of the fast – organised by The Prince’s Trust’s The Mosaic Initiative and the Naz Legacy Foundation.

Charles said in his message: “I was utterly heartbroken by the tragic story of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, a previously healthy thirteen-year-old boy, who passed away without the comfort of having his family by his side.

“Every bereavement, from whatever cause, is made even harder for families by the current restrictions on funerals. I can only too well understand how agonising this must be for those affected and I know their enormous sense of grief will be shared by countless others – including myself.

“Under these appallingly challenging circumstances, my wife and I can only offer you all our kindest and most special wishes and stress just how greatly the contribution of Muslims to the life of the United Kingdom is appreciated and valued.”

Ismail, of Brixton, south London, is thought to have been the first child in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The teen was admitted to London’s King’s College Hospital on March 26 and tested positive for Covid-19 the following day.

He was buried four days later, but his immediate family were unable to attend because they had to self-isolate.

Charles went on to say: “Many British Muslims, of course, will spend this Ramadan on the frontline of the Covid crisis, working in our NHS or in other key roles.

“Most tragically, I know that a number of highly experienced and invaluable doctors and nurses from the Muslim community have lost their lives to this pernicious virus.

“To their families and colleagues, I can only convey my deepest possible sympathy; and to everyone on the front line, of whatever religion, I offer my profound admiration and heartfelt gratitude for everything they are doing – for all of us.”