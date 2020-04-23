Turkish Cypriot Professor helping to make 13,000 visors a week

PROFESSOR Mehmet Karamanoglu, head of design, engineering and mathematics at Middlesex University London and a team of staff has started to make much needed visors for health works.

At the campus in Hendon four laser cutters have been working flat out making straps for visors. In a separate area upstairs, teams attach them to plastic sheets.

The idea to do this came up just a few weeks ago, and it didn’t take long before the university’s first visors were tried out at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore.

Speaking to ITV news Professor Mehmet Karamanoglu, head of design, engineering and mathematics said: “I have no shortage of staff wanting to help. I have about 70 people on the list waiting for the opportunity to contribute to such a good cause. And to be part of it I think it makes everyone proud.”

Every two days the visors, which protect the eyes and face, are collected by the NHS to distribute where needed. Hospital workers have already expressed their gratitude.

With huge pressure on supplies of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, the university is offering help to others who want to make the kit too. And for as long as there is a need, the university team have said they will keep providing.