Ramadan 2020: Wishes and messages to the community

The Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan

The Mayor of London has shared his Ramadan message with our readers. At a time when Muslims in London and around the world would normally join together thoughtout the month to breaking fast, praying and reflecting in unity, this year he urges that they do so at home.

“I would like to send my best wishes to all of those in London and around the world who are celebrating Ramadan.

The holy month is a time for togetherness and hospitality, but this year as we reflect on our lives and the lives of those less fortunate, we must do so from our own homes.

Rather than praying together in the mosque and breaking our fasts in the presence of family members and loved ones, we must stay at home and play our part in the fight against coronavirus in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

It will feel very strange not to be together, but we will adjust to new ways of fasting, prayer and reflection during Ramadan. We will find new ways to stay connected, and will continue to help and serve one another during these unprecedented times. Whether donating food or phoning lonely or isolated neighbours, such acts of charity, kindness and solidarity will play a key role in fighting this virus and keeping our communities strong.

I know this year will be particularly challenging for those working in key sectors including our heroic NHS, transport, emergency services and supermarket workers. I want to say a special thank you. You are helping to save lives and showing the very best of our city, and I know that with each other’s support we will get through this, together.

Ramadan Mubarak”

Turkish Religious Foundation UK

İsa Karadere

İsa Karadere form the Turkish Religious Foundation UK has shared their Ramadan message saying: “Welcome Ramadan, Due to the coronavirus, which has turned into a global epidemic and affects all humanity, we feel the joy of reaching the holy month of Ramadan, which we wish to bring mercy, hope and peace to the hearts that fall tired and those who have passed. We can see the expression of our joy and wishes in the poetry of the poet Sezai Karakoç:

“O fasting, resurrection wind, Islamic spring, descended on the human soul and from the mountain of great inspiration, drink Kevser, empty your life from the crystal glass, to the thirsty horizons, to the horizons of the human heart”

In a time when mankind needs to re-envelop love and mercy, there must be endless thanks to Allah Almighty, who has brought us to the blessed Ramazan.

This year, the month of Ramadan has placed sadness in the hearts of believers as well as in comparison to previous years. Although many of the unique beauties that we will have to spend under the shadow of the coronavirus epidemic, iftar and tarawih during Ramadan brings aware that these troubled periods are a test of temporary world life, without failing from pessimism, fear and hopelessness. With the power we received, there is another ease with difficulty, which is mentioned in the city of Inşirah. We have to act with the heart of our divine gospel and believe this attitude.

Our Religious Affairs Department takes one of the life-giving principles of Islam as a theme in Ramadan every year. The theme of this year is “Ramadan and Responsibility Awareness”. In this sense, human beings should be aware that they are under the responsibilities of the creator first and then the creator. Especially in an epidemic that surrounds the world and causes the deaths of thousands of people every day, human beings should act with a sense of responsibility and should not ignore the unique teachings of our supreme religion on the way to protection from this epidemic…

Based on the idea that we will spend the month of Ramadan with our families, programs such as response, sermon and conversation from various social media channels will be carried out throughout the UK with our 29 staff as Religious Services Consultancy. Those who want to attend the classes will be able to apply to our Religious Officer closest to their region. In addition, current developments and announcements will be posted on facebook on the “İngiltere Diyanet Vakfı” page.

In this respect, I hope that the month of Ramadan, which is a season of mercy and fertility, will bring health to our bodies, healing our patients, peace to our hearts and goodness to all humanity, and I would like Allah Almighty to save us from this coronavirus epidemic at a short time.”

Suleymaniye Mosque

In a message shared by the mosque they

said: “As Süleymaniye Mosque, we wish our people healthy and fertile Ramazani Sharifs. Although our mosques are physically closed, our hearts are with you.”

Each year a part of the month of Ramadan the Mosque help to feed hundreds of worshipers every night, this year the coronaviruse pandemic has meant they have had to close the doors in order to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. This has not stop Suleymaniye from helping those in need, they has now set up a mobile service to delivery 200 meal each day to those in need, calling support so they can help those in most need they said:

“Every year, during Ramadan, the Suleymaniye (UKTICC) provides hundreds of meals at the mosque each evening, so the community can come together to break the fast. Sadly, now places of worship are closed, this year they won’t be able to continue the tradition.

Instead, we as Suleymaniye Aid have kindly offered to prepare hot food and donate these meals to our elderly and vulnerable neighbours

From 24th April to 23rd May, we will prepare 200 meals every evening in Hackney, Enfield , Wood Green for one month, this will be a huge total of 18,000 meals – so we need your help to get them to people in need.

Visit our website for more information about taking part of this contribution www.suleymaniyeaid.com.”

You can call on 0800 188 4861 or 07379623141 and donation are welcome to Suleymaniye Aid, Sort Code: 20-41-50, Acc No: 03249352 Ref: Your name. https://www.paypal.me/suleymaniyeaid

Cyprus Islamic Society

Iman Hüseyin Haşim

President of the Cyprus Islamic Society, Iman Hüseyin Haşim has shared a message with our reader as many now set out upon their journey over the month of Ramadan saying, under different conditions, he highlights that now more than ever is a time to help those in need the most.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate all our Islamic worlds and our brothers and sisters living in the United Kingdom, wishing you a blessed Ramadan. May this blessed moon make people honor the holy Qur’an by giving them good health and peace.

In the month of fasting and zakat in the five pillars of Islam, it is time for us to reach out and help our brothers who are as poor and needed as we can, In these troubled days, as a society, we need to be beneficial for both society and people in unity and solidarity.

Our Prophet said that the best of the people is the most beneficial for the people. May your Ramadan sheriff be blessed”

Labour Party Leader

Sir Keir Starmer

“To everyone welcoming in the month of Ramadan here in the UK and across the world, Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan has always brought together our common values of compassion, charity and service to others. And it comes at time when we need it more than ever.

While this is a joyous occasion for Muslims as families come together to fast, I know this year will also be incredibly difficult time, as we continue the battle against the coronavirus. Unlike other years, Muslims will not be able to break fast with extended family or friends, while we continue to maintain social distancing measures to keep us safe. And, many will be saddened by the fact they cannot attend the congregational night prayers at their local mosques.

I pay tribute to our Muslim doctors, nurses and carers on the frontline, who are working around the clock to save as many lives as possible. I pay tribute to the key workers who have become our everyday heroes, keeping us going at this vital time. And to all the Muslim community organisations and charities that have stepped up in these challenging times. Let’s take a moment to celebrate everyone that is working to keep us safe during this time.

Once again, on behalf of the Labour Party and my fellow MPs, I wish everyone a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak.”