Human trials of a UK COVID-19 vaccine have started

Human trials of a vaccine against coronavirus have started in Britain.

Scientists at the University of Oxford say a COVID-19 jab they are developing has an 80% chance of success.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has saidthe Oxford trial – and another at Imperial College London – will each get at least another £20m of public money.

An urgent appeal has been issued for volunteers to take part – with those who do so being offered up to £625. People coming forward must be aged 18 to 55 and in good health.

The Oxford vaccine, called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is made from a harmless chimpanzee virus that has been genetically engineered to carry part of thecoronavirus.

The technique has already been shown to generate strong immune responses in other diseases.

The Jenner Institute team at Oxford is starting production before the trial is complete and wants to have about a million doses ready to be sent out by September.

Deals have been done with three UK manufacturers, and several more abroad, to make the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Imperial College London team has been testing its vaccine on animals since February and clinical trials are expected to start in June.

Mr Hancock said developing a vaccine is an “uncertain science” but that the two teams were making “rapid progress” and would be backed “to the hilt”.

He said: “At the same time we’ll invest in manufacturing capability so if either of these vaccines safely works then we can make it available for the British people as soon as humanely possible.”

However, he cautioned that “nothing about this process is certain”.

More than 70 vaccines are in development around the world but – alongside the US and China – the UK is one of the few involved in human trials.