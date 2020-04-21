UK employment rate at record high before lockdown

5 hours önce
0 124 Bir dakikadan az

 

UK employment was estimated at a record high in the three months to February, before the effects of the coronavirus lockdown started to hit the economy.

Official figures showed 76.6% of people aged 16 to 64 were in paid work, up from 76.4% in the previous quarter.

Unemployment was estimated at 4%, up slightly on the last quarterthe Office for National Statistics said.

However, early estimates for March showed a slight drop in the number of paid employees compared with February. The figures fell by 0.06%, although they were still 0.8% higher than the same period last year.

Pay in February continued to grow faster than inflation, but its rate of growth has slowed since the middle of last year. The estimated growth for pay excluding bonuses in the three-month period was 2.9%. There were an estimated 33.07 million people in employment, 352,000 more than a year earlier.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

5 hours önce
1,150

Birleşik Krallık’taki Korona ölümleri bir günde ikiye katlandı

5 hours önce
469

İngiliz Hava Kuvvetleri uçağı, sağlık ekipmanları için İstanbul’da bekliyor

5 hours önce
152

KOVİD-19 vaka sayısı dünya genelinde 2,5 milyonu aştı

5 hours önce
650

THY, yurt dışındaki 25 bin kişinin tahliye operasyonuna başladi

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.