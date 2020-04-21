Masks for public ‘could put NHS supplies at risk’

NHS supplies of face masks could be put at risk if the government starts advising the public to wear them, hospital bosses have warned.

The government’s scientific advisers are to meet later to discuss whether the public should be urged to wear masks in a bid to combat coronavirus.

But Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, warned there should be “clear evidence” to justify their use. He said securing supplies for NHS staff amid huge global demand was “crucial”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said there is no evidence to support the use of face masks by the general population. It says people who are not in health and care facilities should only wear masks if they are sick or caring for those who are ill.

But the debate around their use in the UK has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, with proponents arguing they can help reduce the risk of people with the virus passing it on to others.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for the wearing of masks while travelling in the city to become compulsory.

Masks can even be a source of infection when not used correctly, the WHO added.

But a group of medics has called on people to make their own face masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Masks4All, a campaign group started in the Czech Republic that has attracted the support of more than 100 UK medics, suggested homemade masks could slow the spread of Covid-19