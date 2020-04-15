94 members of Turkish Speaking Community fall victim to the coronavirus

NEARLY 2 million people have contracted the coronavirus and close to 130,000 deaths recorded worldwide as the battle against the virus continues, so does the number of victims from the Turkish speaking community in the UK.

As of Wednesday 4pm, 94 known Turkish Speaking Members of the community have fallen victim to the virus. As each passing day, the news of more and more loves ones passing away as family and friends share their grief on social media and the community.

In the UK as of 5pm on March 14 coronavirus has taken 12,868 lives in the UK and as of 9am of March 15, 98, 476 people have tested positive.

The known number of members from the Turkish Speaking Community that originated from Turkey has reached 29: Hayri Ergönül, İlyas Güngör, Hacı Ali Doğuş, H.E, Mevlüt Bozdoğan, Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Serkan Aydın, Hüseyin Arslan, Mahmut Özcan, Ali Nurdağı, Hüseyin Buz, Cuma Metin, Fatma Kurt, Hıdır Uzun, Ali Kalaycı, Süleyman Özdemir, Ismail Taşçı, Zeynep Çakantemur, Ömür Alişan, Gülüzar Ağbacı, Vahide Bektaş, Elif Keskin, Ramazan Caglar, Hatice Araz, Dondu Kurt, Murat Ekici, Aziz Özdil, Erkan Şahin, Ali Özel have all lost their lives to coronavirus.

The Cypriot community living has seen a high number of deaths in particular, 65 people from a Turkish Cypriot background have passed away: Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kamil, Mustafa Ahmet, Yıldıray Faik, Kamil Ahmet, Şengül Besim, Mehmet Abdurrahman, Güney Osman Tarzan, Doğan Konkurt(Ahmet), Safi Levent, Mehmet Erdoğan, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, H.F.Ş, Zülfiye Osman, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Rahme Erodğan Tayip, Çetin Çetinkaya, Arif Niyazi, Samime Bilginer, Serdar Balı, Tayfun Salih, Ahmet Kamil, Osman Mehmet, Özkan Hüseyin, Hatice Yusuf Veci, Hüseyin Kavaz, Ersin Mehmet (Soyalan), Türker Enver, Rıfat Hasan Rezvan, Südün Yusuf Ramadan, Salise Tolgay Demirağ, Hilmi Miksi, Enver Arif, Hanife Mehmet, Mustafa Ibrahim, Ergün Osman, Emine Aziz, Suna Arif , Yaşar (Usta) Cevahir, Ayse Ali, Şakir Cemal, Ibrahim Muharrem, Sare Tek, Salih Balı, Aynur Hussein, Özcan Aygın, Aynur Talat Gusela, Ferhat Hakkı, Hüseyin Ahmet, İbrahim Mercan, Mustafa Enver, Erdal Kemal (Yılmaz), Erbay Kemal (Yılmaz), Hüseyin Turkan, İsmet Ramadan, Burhan Mustafa, Sultan Şevket, Mustafa Şükrü, Ekrem Hasan, Salih Hasan, Mehmet Emirzade, İsmail Özbarış, Ahmet Ömer and İbrahim Özgür.

Osman Mehmet Elmaziye Kanlı Hüseyin Arslan Rahme Erdoğan Tayip

According to Parikiaki as of 10 am March 15, 150 Greek Cypriot have also lost their lives after contracting the virus since the pandemic hit the UK, together with the number of known Turkish Cypriot deaths, this takes the number of known Cypriot deaths in the UK to 215.

At Londra Gazete we send our condolence to all the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and during this time we wish all our readers’ good health and hope you’re keeping safe.