The Turkish Speaking Community losses another member

Unfortunately, the number of our community members who died in the UK due to coronavirus continues to increase.



It has been announced that İsmail Özbarış, a former unionist who has been living in London for a while and one of the loved faces of the CTP, has lost his life due to the epidemic.

Özbarış, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 two weeks ago, was treated for the virus, and was admitted to intensive care in the last week. It was announced that Özbarış, who was learned to be suffering from blood pressure and diabetes, died because of the coronavirus.

Here at Londra Gazete we send out condolences to the family and friends and hope all our reader stay safe during this time.