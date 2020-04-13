Teenage girl dies after falling from eighth-floor balcony in south London
A 16-year-old girl has died after falling from an eighth-floor balcony in south London, police have said.
Officers were called to Thurston Road, in Lewisham, shortly after 2pm on Easter Sunday following reports that a person had fallen from a height.
London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended, as did London’s Air Ambulance, which landed in a nearby Sports Direct car park.
However, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being treated as non-suspicious and the victim’s next of kin have been informed.
A police cordon remains at the scene while inquiries continue.