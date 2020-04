The Department for Health and Social Care has announced in its daily update on testing and figures on coronavirus, that in a 24 hour period between the 10 April and the 11 April 737 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

A total of 352,974 people have been tested in the UK so far and of which 84,279 have tested positive.

As of 5pm on 11 April, 10,612 have sadly died.