The Turkish Speaking Community losses more members as UK deaths hit 9,875

Aziz Özdil has become the latest victim from the Turkish speaking community to fall victim to coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced that 9,875 people have dead after contracting coronavirus in the uk.

Of these people 75 known people have been from the Turkish speaking community. Of these 75 deaths 51 are from a Turkish Cypriot background and 24 originated from Turkey.

Originating from Turkey:

Hayri Ergönül, İlyas Güngör, Hacı Ali Doğuş, H.E, Mevlüt Bozdoğan, Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Serkan Aydın, Hüseyin Arslan, Mahmut Özcan, Ali Nurdağı, Huseyin Buz, Cuma Metin, Fatma Kurt, Hıdır Uzun, Ali Kalaycı, Süleyman Özdemir, Ismail Taşcı, Zeynep Çakantemur, Ömür Alişan, Gülüzar Ağbacı, Vahide Bektaş, Elif Keskin, Murat Ekici and Aziz Özdil

Turkish Cypriot members:

Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kamil, Mustafa Ahmet, Yıldıray Faik, Kamil Ahmet, Şengül Besim, Mehmet Abdurrahman, Güney Osman Tarzan, Doğan Konkurt(Ahmet), Safi Levent, Mehmet Erdoğan, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, H.F.Ş, Zülfiye Osman, Niyazi Numanoğlu, Rahme Erodğan Tayip, Çetin Çetinkaya, Arif Niyazi, Samime Bilginer, Serdar Balı, Tayfun Salih, Ahmet Kamil, Osman Mehmet, Özkan Hüseyin, Hatice Yusuf Veci, Hüseyin Kavaz, Ersin Mehmet (Soyalan), Türker Enver, Rıfat Hasan Rezvan, Südün Yusuf Ramadan, Salise Tolgay Demirağ, Hilmi Miksi, Enver Arif, Hanife Mehmet, Mustafa Ibrahim, Ergün Osman, Emine Aziz, Suna Arif , Yaşar (Usta) Cevahir, Ayse Ali, Şakir Cemal, Ibrahim Muharrem, Sare Tek, Salih Balı, Aynur Hussein, Özcan Aygın, Aynur Talat Gusela, Ferhat Hakkı, Hüseyin Ahmet and Ibrahim Mercan

At Londra Gazete we send our condolence to all the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and during this time we wish all our readers’ good health and hope you’re keeping safe.