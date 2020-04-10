Coronvirus in TRNC reaches 96 as 3 people have died

One more coronavirus case was detected in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus(TRNC) on Thursday bringing the total number to 96.

The new case was detected among 191 tests. It concerns a person from Lefke.

A statement issued by the TRNC Ministry of Health said that a total of 3,615 tests had been carried out to date.

It added that there were now 49 patients receiving treatment and 950 individuals being kept under observation at hotels and other facilities.

Three deaths have been recorded so far of coronavirus patients in the TRNC, one Turkish Cypriot man and two German tourists, a man and a woman.

The TRNC government on Thursday extended the closure of all public-sector offices, for the exception of essential services, until the end of April.

A series of decisions after a three-hour meeting, TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said that the cabinet had decided to keep all public offices, for the exception of essential services, closed until April 30.

He added that all schools, preschools, etudes and other educational institutions would also remain closed until April 30.

The partial and night-time curfews, as well as the ban of movement between the six districts, have also been extended for another week until April 17.