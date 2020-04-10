Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 908

2 hours önce
0 42 Bir dakikadan az

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll jumped to 908 with 96 new casualties today. Total cases, in the meantime, topped 42,282 with 4,056 new cases, Health Minister Koca announced on Twitter Thursday.

Koca said 2,142 people were discharged from the hospital. He added that Turkey was about to reach its goal of running 30,000 tests daily.

“Despite the increasing number of tests, the number of new cases has seen a downward trend. The virus gains its strength from contacts. Stay home,” Koca tweeted.

The country has so far conducted 276,338 tests.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

25 mins önce
92

Vedia Halil Mustafa

46 mins önce
564

Birleşik Krallık’ta salgın sebebiyle 931 kişi daha vefat ederek toplam sayı 9 bine dayandı

2 hours önce
53

Coronvirus in TRNC reaches 96 as 3 people have died

2 hours önce
127

Sosyal medya bu mektubu konuşuyor

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.