Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 908

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll jumped to 908 with 96 new casualties today. Total cases, in the meantime, topped 42,282 with 4,056 new cases, Health Minister Koca announced on Twitter Thursday.

Koca said 2,142 people were discharged from the hospital. He added that Turkey was about to reach its goal of running 30,000 tests daily.

“Despite the increasing number of tests, the number of new cases has seen a downward trend. The virus gains its strength from contacts. Stay home,” Koca tweeted.

The country has so far conducted 276,338 tests.