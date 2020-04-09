Police arrest man for theft of face masks from ambulances in North London

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of theft after it was alleged that he stole a large number of face masks and other products from stores at north London ambulance sites and attempted to sell them online.

Officers acted on fast-time information passed to them of the thefts of face masks and other stock. It is further alleged that the man then sold the products online.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Windmill Road, N18 at 12:08hrs on Wednesday, 8 April. He was taken into police custody and bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late April.

The man was able to access the sites as he was a contractor working with London Ambulance Service.

Officers were able to recover a number of items during their searches and these have been returned to LAS.

Detective Inspector Jason Colby, leading the investigation said: “I am saddened that anyone would take advantage of the NHS for their financial gain at such a critical time. These masks are a vital piece of PPE for emergency service personnel and are used to keep both themselves and patients safe.

“We will continue to crack down on anyone attempting to take advantage of our emergency services for personal gain, especially at such an unprecedented time.

“We are grateful to those who are assisting our investigation.”