Public told to stay at home over Easter to stop virus

People should follow the government’s coronavirus rules and stay home over the Easter weekend, as warmer weather is forecast across parts of the UK.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the UK was “just beginning to see this strategy starting to work” and people needed to “stick with it”.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 25C (77F) in some parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Some police forces have warned of a crackdown on people flouting the rules.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a third night in intensive care as he continues treatment for the virus.

Latest figures show the UK recorded its highest daily rise in the number of patients dying with coronavirus, with 938 deaths recorded in UK hospitals in the 24 hours up to 17:00 BST on Tuesday. The total number of UK deaths was 7,097 at that stage.

On Thursday, Scotland announced a further 81 people had died with the virus.

Since the measures were brought in on 23 March, people have been told they can only leave the house for four limited reasons: shopping for basic necessities; one form of exercise a day; any medical need and travelling to work if you cannot work from home.

Police were given powers to enforce the restrictions and have been acting with discretion, with some people receiving fines.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who is acting on behalf of the PM – is set to chair a virtual meeting of the emergency Cobra committee later, where ministers, including from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will look at evidence from scientists on the impact of the measures. A formal decision on how long the lockdown will remain in place is not expected this week.

In Wales, the rules have already been extended, raising expectations it will also happen across the UK.