Coronavirus UK: Death toll reach 4,934
The Department for Health and Social Care has announced in its daily update on testing and figures on coronavirus, that in a 24 hour period between the 3 April and the 4 April 621 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.
A total of 195,524 people have been tested in the Uk so far and of which 47,806 have tested positive. As of 5pm on 4 April, 4,934 have sadly died.
— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 5, 2020