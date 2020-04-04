Funeral held for Muhammet Çankıran who lost his battle against cancer

Yesterday the funeral for Muhammet Çankıran took place at IAKM-Cemevi centre in Wood Green, North London.

The funeral of the well known and level member of the Turkish speaking community lawyer Muhammet Çankıran aged 55, the funeral only took place with the participation of his very close family. the ceremony took place at IAKM-Cemevi centre, on his finial funeral he was taken to Trent Park Cemetery in Cockfosters, North London and laid to rest.

A silent farewell to the beloved name of the community, but that did stop thousand of people, family, friends and community members watching a live Facebook stream of the ceremony at IAKM-Cemevi centre which was shared.

IAKM-Cemevi underlined the fact that only a very close family would attend the funeral on the public circular as a coronavirus measure, people were asked not to participate in this last task due to social sensitivity.

Çankıran had been receiving treatment for cancer in London since last September, sadly his lost his battle on last week on Thursday, March 26.