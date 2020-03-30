More members of the Turkish Speaking Community fall victim to coronavirus

6 hours önce
0 970 Bir dakikadan az

UPDATED: 30.03.2020- 22.29

Serkan Aydın(40s), Safi Levent (78), Doğan Konkurt, Güney Tarzan (77), Hacı Ali Doğuş (48), Mehmet Abdurrahman, Rehme Erdoğan Tayip, Mehmet Erdoğan, Hüseyin Yusuf Şufta and Çetin Çetinkaya have all lost their lives after catching the coronvirus in the past week.

Doğan Konkurt
Safi Levent
Güney Tarzan
Hacı Ali Doğuş
Rahme Erdoğan Tayip
Hüseyin Yusuf Şufta

The sad news of their passing shared on social media by loved ones, as of 9 am 30 March coronavirus has taken 1,408 lives in the UK, with 22,141 people testing positive out of 134,946 tests that have been carried out so far.

As the epicentre of the pandemic, London has seen the most cases of coronavirus of any region in the UK and is believed to be several weeks ahead of the rest of the country.

Ahmet Raşit
Mehmet Abdurrahman
Yıldıray Faik
Kamil Ahmet
Melik Ejder Ülkümen

London may be “two or four weeks away” from its peak of coronavirus cases, according to the Mayor. Sadiq Khan said his estimate was “not an exact science” but referred to when the largest number of people would have the virus, and when the highest number of deaths would be recorded.

Over the past 3 weeks Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kanlı(92), Hayri Ergönül(55),Mustafa Ahmet(89), İlyas Güngör (84), Melik Ejder ÜlkümenYıldıray Faik(62), Kamil Ahmet(87), Şengül Besim, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, Zülfiye Osman, Fezile Mustafa, and Niyazi Numanoğlu all from London’s Turkish Speaking Community have also lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Hayri Ergönül
Mustafa Ahmet
İlyas Güngör

 

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

5 hours önce
359

Mesut Özil and wife Amine welcome baby Eda to the world

6 hours önce
5,547

İngiltere`de yaşayan Zonguldaklı Serkan Aydın da Koronavirüs sebebi ile vefat etti

7 hours önce
1,326

İngiliz profesör: Koronavirüs uzaydan geldi

7 hours önce
1,918

Koronavirüs hastası İngiliz kadın yalvardı: Lütfen yapmayın!

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin