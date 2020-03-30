More members of the Turkish Speaking Community fall victim to coronavirus

UPDATED: 30.03.2020- 22.29\r\n\r\nSerkan Ayd\u0131n(40s), Safi Levent (78),\u00a0Do\u011fan Konkurt, G\u00fcney Tarzan (77),\u00a0Hac\u0131 Ali Do\u011fu\u015f (48), Mehmet Abdurrahman, Rehme Erdo\u011fan Tayip, Mehmet Erdo\u011fan, H\u00fcseyin Yusuf \u015eufta and \u00c7etin \u00c7etinkaya have all lost their lives after catching the coronvirus in the past week.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe sad news of their passing shared on social media by loved ones, as of 9 am 30 March coronavirus has taken 1,408 lives in the UK, with 22,141 people testing positive out of 134,946 tests that have been carried out so far.\r\n\r\nAs the epicentre of the pandemic, London has seen the most cases of\u00a0coronavirus\u00a0of any region\u00a0in the UK\u00a0and is believed to be several weeks ahead of the rest of the country.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLondon may be \u201ctwo or four weeks away\u201d from its peak of coronavirus cases, according to the Mayor.\u00a0Sadiq Khan said his estimate was \u201cnot an exact science\u201d but referred to when the largest number of people would have the virus, and when the highest number of deaths would be recorded.\r\n\r\nOver the past 3 weeks Ahmet Ra\u015fit,\u00a0Elmaziye Kanl\u0131(92),\u00a0Hayri Erg\u00f6n\u00fcl(55),Mustafa Ahmet(89), \u0130lyas G\u00fcng\u00f6r (84), Melik Ejder \u00dclk\u00fcmen,\u00a0Y\u0131ld\u0131ray Faik(62),\u00a0Kamil Ahmet(87), \u015eeng\u00fcl Besim, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, Z\u00fclfiye Osman,\u00a0Fezile Mustafa, and Niyazi Numano\u011flu\u00a0all from London\u2019s Turkish Speaking Community have also lost their lives to the coronavirus.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n