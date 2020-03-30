More members of the Turkish Speaking Community fall victim to coronavirus

UPDATED: 30.03.2020- 22.29

Serkan Aydın(40s), Safi Levent (78), Doğan Konkurt, Güney Tarzan (77), Hacı Ali Doğuş (48), Mehmet Abdurrahman, Rehme Erdoğan Tayip, Mehmet Erdoğan, Hüseyin Yusuf Şufta and Çetin Çetinkaya have all lost their lives after catching the coronvirus in the past week.

Doğan Konkurt Safi Levent Güney Tarzan Hacı Ali Doğuş Rahme Erdoğan Tayip Hüseyin Yusuf Şufta

The sad news of their passing shared on social media by loved ones, as of 9 am 30 March coronavirus has taken 1,408 lives in the UK, with 22,141 people testing positive out of 134,946 tests that have been carried out so far.

As the epicentre of the pandemic, London has seen the most cases of coronavirus of any region in the UK and is believed to be several weeks ahead of the rest of the country.

Ahmet Raşit Mehmet Abdurrahman Yıldıray Faik Kamil Ahmet Melik Ejder Ülkümen

London may be “two or four weeks away” from its peak of coronavirus cases, according to the Mayor. Sadiq Khan said his estimate was “not an exact science” but referred to when the largest number of people would have the virus, and when the highest number of deaths would be recorded.

Over the past 3 weeks Ahmet Raşit, Elmaziye Kanlı(92), Hayri Ergönül(55),Mustafa Ahmet(89), İlyas Güngör (84), Melik Ejder Ülkümen, Yıldıray Faik(62), Kamil Ahmet(87), Şengül Besim, Mustafa Mehmet, Hasan Ali, Zülfiye Osman, Fezile Mustafa, and Niyazi Numanoğlu all from London’s Turkish Speaking Community have also lost their lives to the coronavirus.