Nearly 20,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK

As of 9 am 29 March 127,737 people were tested for Coronavirus of them 108,215 have tested negative and 19,522 people have tested positives.

In the 24 hour period from 5pm of the 27 March and 5pm 28 March has seen the number of deaths reach have increased by 209, taking the total to 1,228 deaths..

Of the 1,228 deaths, 11 known deaths have been from the Turkish Speaking Community living in London.