Day-Mer continues to support and help the community

Following a drop of food and essentials to North Middlesex Hospital on Tuesday 24 March, Day-Mer has been continuing to show support and thanks to the NHS workers fighting to help those effected by coronavirus.

Members of Day-Mer made a second drop off food and goods to frontline worker at Whittington Hospital, helping to ease the burdens and worry many face while still working to ensure patients are being looked after during this critical time.

"After showing our appreciation to North Middlesex Hospital on Tuesday, we also visited Whittington Hospital & took to them the donations we collected from range of local business in #Haringey #Enfield. We wanted to show our appreciation to all #nhsworkers #NHSThankYou #NHSCovidHeroes #NHS #NHSstaff #itvnews #bbcnews #NHSheroes."

Day-Mer have also put together a number of food boxes that will be given to those in need during this hard time.