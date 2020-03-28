A to Z Catering giving you a peace of mind with home deliveries

Following the UK governments new measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurant, businesses and many more have had to shut their doors to the public.

With panic buyer wiping the shelves clean in supermarket and food shops across the UK in the past few weeks, has now resulted in a limits to number of items you can buy, how many people enter the shops in one go and even how far apart to you have to stand from each other all a struggle for shoppers looking to get their essentials.

Following the advice of the government people are now staying at home until future notice, with the exception of a daily food shop, to buy medication, a daily exercise and if they need to get to work, to make this process easy A to Z Catering has now started a home delivery service.

Saying: “Just to let you know if you are unable to leave your home to get your essentials A to Z catering are offering a home delivery service with a minimum spend of £40.00. This means you can continue to stay safe at home and get what you need.”

Providing a home delivery service in and out of London with no membership required. Giving customers the reassurance that and guarantee that their prices have not increased during this time. Extended it’s hand to help those in need at this hard time.

They have also taken measure in-line with the health departments guidelines to ensure the warehouse, delivery vans and office are clean during this critical time, giving you a piece of mind that your delivery will not only arriving but doing so safely.

You can visit the www.atoz-catering.co.uk website or call 020 8342 5000. Delivery is available on minimum spends of £40, for more information you can check their website for details.