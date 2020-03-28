UK coronavirus deaths reach 1,019 in the UK

Another 260 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,019.

The vast majority of those deaths are in England.

NHS England has said the victims were aged between 33 and 100 years old. All but 13 of them had underlying health conditions.

The highest number of deaths in one area was at Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust where 16 people died. Fifteen of the deaths were at the Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust.

The latest numbers from Scotland show another seven deaths there, taking the total to 40.

And the number of deaths in Wales has gone up four, with the total there reaching 38.

