Turkish businesses showing their support for frontline workers

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to sweep the United Kingdom, an initiative has begun to support doctors, nurses and other frontline hospital workers have been sweeping the nation.

At the center of the efforts to rally behind health workers, businesses within the food and hospitality sector are offering up their servioces to provide sustenance to exhausted caregivers. In areas where the full impact of COVID-19 like the epicenter London, its only now becoming dear, hospitals are reaching capacity and health workers are under tremendous stress. But, amidst the darkness, glimmers of light are breaking through.

Turkish businesses in London have extended their helping hands to people who identify as frontline workers. This indudes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers.

GAZIANTEP PATISSERIE

In the last week Gaziantep Patisserie bases in Enfield (588 Hertford Road, London EN3 5SX) has extended their arms to show their support and thanks to frontline workers. Visiting North Middlesex Hospital in North London, with a special cake made to show their thanks the NHS workers, helping to put a smile on faces during this hard time.



Speaking to London Gazete about how they are working to help frontline workers, Gaziantep Patisserie said: “During this Corona Virus Outbreak we would like to support our front line workers and say thank you to our NHS staff as well as police and army when arriving with an ID badge we will offer free hot drinks as well as a free selection from the daily bakery and our daily made slice cakes will be free. ”

LAST STOP KEBAB

The double deck bus which swept the national news not long ago with its ingenious design is parked up just across the street from North Middlesex Hopsital at 150 Bridport Rd, London N18 1HA. Showing its support for not just their neighbor but all frontline workers on Friday, Last Stop Kebab offered frontline staff a free meal to say thank you for all the hard work they are doing in the fight against COVID-19.

With frontline workers line the street Last Stop Kebab said: “A little thank you for our NHS and their efforts with fighting this pandemic -appreciation from last stop kebab