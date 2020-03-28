Coronavirus testing has started on frontline NHS staff

Frontline NHS staff in England will start being tested this weekend to see whether they have coronavirus.\r\nWorkers with symptoms or those who live with people who have symptoms will be checked - starting with critical care doctors and nurses.\r\n\r\nIt follows criticism over a lack of testing for health workers.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the prime minister and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are self-isolating after testing positive for the virus.\r\n\r\nBoris Johnson, 55, said he had experienced mild symptoms over the past 24 hours but would continue to lead the government's response to the pandemic while working from his Downing Street home. Mr Hancock said his symptoms were also mild and he was working from home.\r\n\r\nThe number of people who have died with the virus in the UK rose by 181 to 759 on Friday, with 14,543 confirmed cases.\r\n\r\nHundreds of frontline NHS staff are to be given antigen tests - to check whether they currently have the disease - this weekend, with the government promising to scale testing up "dramatically" next week.\r\n\r\nTesting of ambulance crews, paramedics and GPs is expected to follow and this will later be expanded to cover social care staff.\r\n\r\nIn Wales, frontline NHS staff are already being screened for the virus, while Scotland's chief medical officer has confirmed a protocol for testing "significant" figures.\r\n\r\nNorthern Ireland plans to increase testing to 1,000 a day from next week.\r\n\r\nAnalysis suggests the rate of infection in the UK has been doubling every three to four days, Cabinet Office secretary Michael Gove said on Friday.\r\n\r\nExperts expect cases to continue to increase over the next two to three weeks, before the effects of social distancing measures and restrictions on everyday life begin to have an impact.\r\n