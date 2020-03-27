Coronavirus UK: 181 deaths in just 24 hours as PM and Health Secretary test postive

Another 181 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, taking the total to 769.

The new figures were recorded from between 5pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Thursday.

The patients who died in England were aged between 29 and 98, and all but four – who were aged between 82 and 91 – had underlying health conditions.

11 known death have been from the Turkish Speaking Community in London.

As of 9 am 27 March 14,579 people had tested positive. Of these included the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.