Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The prime minster tweeted a video message confirming he had COVID-19, adding: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Downing Street said Mr Johnson had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, having been experiencing “mild symptoms” on Thursday.