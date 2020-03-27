Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.\r\n\r\nThe prime minster tweeted a video message confirming he had COVID-19, adding: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.\r\n\r\n"Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDowning Street said Mr Johnson had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, having been experiencing "mild symptoms" on Thursday.\r\n\r\n