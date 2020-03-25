Deaths in London’s Turkish Speaking Community reaches 10

The number of Turkish Speaking people who have died from coronavirus in London has jumped to 10.\u00a0\r\n Melik Ejder \u00dclk\u00fcmen, Ahmet Ra\u015fit, Kamil Ahmet, \u015eeng\u00fcl Besim, Ahmet Ra\u015fit and Y\u0131ld\u0131ray Faik have all lost their lives due to the virus in the last couple of days.\u00a0\r\n It is feared that the loss of life will increase rapidly in the coming days as London the epicentre of the coronavirus in the UK battle to stop the spread and help the infected.\u00a0\r\n It was stated that \u00dclk\u00fcmen who had diabetes, a father of two children passed away at 11 pm on Monday (23 March) at Barnet Hospital in the north of London.\u00a0 It is noted that \u00dclk\u00fcmen, who has lived in London for 20 years, resided in the Southgate with his wife and children who were quarantined at their homes.\r\nMurat Alma, a relative of Melik Ejder \u00dclk\u00fcmen, said that family members left their meals and drinks in front of the door. \u00a0Stating that habits in daily life need to change because of coronavirus, Alma said: \u201cWe should be careful about coronavirus.\u00a0 Routine habits such as greetings, hugging and kissing at home visits, associations, coffees, grocery stores and barbershops now lead to death.\u00a0 When you go to a wedding or engagement, you shake hands of at least 10 people.\u00a0 When you go, you hug and kiss with at least 10 other people.\u00a0 This has nothing to do with love.\u00a0 It has been against health rules all along...\u00a0\u00a0\u201d\r\n Kamil Ahmet, 87, a leading figure in the Cyprus Left, who has lived in London for many years, has also died.\u00a0 Ahmet, who was being treated for chest inflammation, passed away at 10am yesterday (24 March) morning.\u00a0 \r\nThe family of 62-year-old Turkish Cypriot Y\u0131ld\u0131ray Faik, who was diagnosed with cancer last year also announced this death, making the following statement: \u201cBypass surgery was performed in St Bartholomew's Hospital.\u00a0 Coronavirus was diagnosed 6 days after the successful operation.\u00a0He died in the morning on Monday.\u00a0 However, the autopsy report will be given on Saturday. \u201d\u00a0\r\n Last week, four more members of the Turkish Speaking Community\u00a0Elmaziye Kamil, Hayri Erg\u00f6n\u00fcl,\u00a0\u0130lyas G\u00fcng\u00f6r and\u00a0Mustafa Ahmet lost their lives to the coronavirus in London.\r\n