First day of lockdown and London’s underground is packed

Londoners woke up today to a new reality of quiet streets and shuttered stores — but serious overcrowding on the London Underground brought anguished appeals from medics for people to “stay home and save lives”.

Above ground, the cityscape was one of orderly compliance with the near-lockdown announced by Boris Johnson last night as millions of people stayed at home and most businesses obediently closed their doors to customers.

Underlining the national emergency, Army trucks drove over Westminster Bridge and past the House of Commons to deliver urgent supplies to St Thomas’ Hospital.

Below ground there was confusion and anger as passengers struggled to maintain social-distancing on platforms crowded with people trying to get to work on a stripped-down Tube service.