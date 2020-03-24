First day of lockdown and London’s underground is packed

Londoners woke up today to a new reality of quiet streets and shuttered stores \u2014 but serious overcrowding on the\u00a0London Underground\u00a0brought anguished appeals from medics for people to \u201cstay home and save lives\u201d.\r\n\r\nAbove ground, the cityscape was one of orderly compliance with\u00a0the near-lockdown announced by Boris Johnson last night as millions of people stayed at home and most businesses obediently closed their doors to customers.\r\n\r\nUnderlining the national emergency, Army trucks drove over Westminster Bridge and past the House of Commons to deliver urgent supplies to St Thomas\u2019 Hospital.\r\n\r\nBelow ground there was confusion and anger as passengers struggled to maintain social-distancing on platforms crowded with people trying to get to work on a stripped-down Tube service.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHours after Boris Johnson said almost all Britons should stay at home in the most\u00a0draconian shutdown in modern history, people were nose-to-nose on the Tube, trains and buses despite being told to be\u00a0two metres apart to avoid catching coronavirus, which has claimed 335 lives so far.\r\n\r\nTo stem the terrifying number of deaths, gatherings of more than two people are now banned and people must only leave their homes for essential supplies, medical help, or to travel to work if it is 'absolutely' unavoidable.\r\nGoing out for exercise is allowed once a day as long as people stay two metres apart\u00a0to stop the NHS collapsing under the strain of new cases.\r\nMayor of London Sadiq Khan has demanded that employers enable their staff to work from home 'unless it's absolutely necessary' and avoid rush hour if they can't, adding: 'Ignoring these rules means more lives lost. Some of the people on the Tube yesterday and today are not essential workers, I can tell you that'.\r\n\r\nBut there is ongoing confusion caused by Boris Johnson's long list of key workers - with many packed on to trains appearing to be labourers legitimately heading to building sites in London after housing secretary Robert Jenrick tweeted last night: 'If you are working on site, you can continue to do so.'\r\nSharing a horrifying picture of a packed Tube train this morning, NHS sonographer Nicola Smith tweeted: 'This is my tube this morning. I live in zone 4 and work in a zone 1 hospital. I love my job, but now I'm risking my health just on the journey in?! @SadiqKhan put the tube service back to normal so we can all spread out, or @BorisJohnson start policing who's getting on. Help me!'.\r\nAfter completing her journey to the Imperial College NHS Trust in west London, she said: 'I worry for my health more on my commute than actually being in the hospital.'\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n