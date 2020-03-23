Coronavirus death toll in London ‘jumps to half UK total’

The death toll from coronavirus in London has jumped to 148, about half the UK’s total.

Despite the capital being at the epicentre of the outbreak and hospitals under massive pressure, there were scenes today of people crowded onto Tubes and buses.

Some of them will be NHS and other key workers heading to the frontline in the battle against Covid-19, others might be fearful of losing their jobs if they did not turn up.

Ministers could hardly contain their anger that some members of the public were flouting social distancing and work-from-home advice, and in so doing threatening lives, particularly of elderly people, those with underlying health conditions and nurses and doctors treating a spiralling number of patients.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock condemned the “selfish” action of some people and made clear tougher lockdown measures, as on the Continent, could be ordered very soon if needed to save lives.

Downing Street this morning tightened its advice on who should be on buses, Tubes and trains, saying public transport should be used only by “those who are absolutely critical to be in work, such as NHS and social care workers”. Everyone else should work from home, said No 10 sources.

However, there was confusion for people who do not have the option of working from home, including construction workers, manufacturing employees, maintenance staff and technicians.

Although Tube usage was down 87 per cent over the weekend and bus usage down 61 per cent, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants to stop anyone who is not a key worker or answering an urgent call to stop using public transport. He said: “If we don’t follow these rules then thousands more people could die as a result.”