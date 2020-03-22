London’s Turkish Speaking Community loses more lives to coronavirus

16 mins önce
0 36 Bir dakikadan az

This weekend has seen two more people from London’s Turkish Speaking Community falling victim to the coronavirus.

On Saturday afternoon it was announced that a Turkish Cypriot man named Mustafa Ahmet had passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

Mustafa Ahmet

This morning it was announced that İlyas Güngör aged 84 had also lost his life to the coronavirus, Güngör was from Kahramanmaraş Afşin Kötüre village.

During the week it was shared that Elmaziye Kamil and Hayri Ergönül has passed away from coronavirus, now the known number of deaths in the community has reached 4.

Here at Londra Gazete we send our condolences to all the families.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 mins önce
7

Rough sleepers in London given hotel rooms

53 mins önce
221

London parks to close as people urged to “stop social mixing”

1 day önce
417

Tens of thousands of jobs needed as supermarkets struggle with demand

2 days önce
695

Pubs, cafes, restaurants told to shut as government grants will cover 80% of wages

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin