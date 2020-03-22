London’s Turkish Speaking Community loses more lives to coronavirus

This weekend has seen two more people from London’s Turkish Speaking Community falling victim to the coronavirus.

On Saturday afternoon it was announced that a Turkish Cypriot man named Mustafa Ahmet had passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

This morning it was announced that İlyas Güngör aged 84 had also lost his life to the coronavirus, Güngör was from Kahramanmaraş Afşin Kötüre village.

During the week it was shared that Elmaziye Kamil and Hayri Ergönül has passed away from coronavirus, now the known number of deaths in the community has reached 4.

Here at Londra Gazete we send our condolences to all the families.