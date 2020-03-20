Londoners urged to stop stockpiling for face possible rationing rules

Despite reassurance from Government that food and essential items will not run out Londoners continue to panic buy amid the UK coronavirus outbreak.

Packed shops and empty shelves have become a common sight in the capital as members of the public venture out to pile up on goods.

The mass stockpiling has forced supermarkets to take drastic action to cut opening hours and ration products – such as toilet paper and milk – to between two and four items per person.

Some people have also been ignoring pleas from stores to allow senior citizens to shop in the first hour of opening.

Long queues have been seen at London supermarkets this week.

Meanwhile, Government officials have insisted there will be no shortage of food and supplies with Environment Secretary George Eustace telling the Commons there is “significant resilience in our food supply chain”.

“There isn’t a shortage of food, the challenge that we’ve had is getting food to shelves in time when people have been purchasing more.”