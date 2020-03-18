Pregnant women ‘should keep antenatal appointments’

THE Royal College of Midwives said the appointments were “essential to ensure the wellbeing of pregnant women and their babies”.

The government says limited evidence suggests there are no coronavirus-related complications in pregnancy. But pregnant women are being advised to limit their social contact.

Officials say they should stay away from others due to the coronavirus – but not to panic, according to new advice.

The guidance, issued on Monday, asks pregnant women to minimise social contact for up to 12 weeks from this weekend.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said that despite this, antenatal and postnatal care continue to be important.

“We would urge all pregnant women who are well to attend their care as normal. If you are pregnant and have symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, you should call to defer routine visits until after the isolation period is over,” she said.

The UK government’s chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, said the new advice was needed because the UK was still “very early in what we know about this”.

Pregnant women join other at-risk groups including the over-70s and younger people with underlying conditions – roughly equivalent to those offered the annual flu jab by their GP – in being asked to stay at home.