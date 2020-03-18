‘The Migrants Story of Arpalık’ screened in London

‘THE Migrants Story of Arpalık’ (Göçün Hikayesi Arpalık) directed by Girne American University (GAU) Faculty of Communication Press and Deputy Professor Doctor Muharrem Özdemir was screened to our community members at an event hosted at Yunus Emre Cultural Centre on Thursday, March 12

While making speeches before the documentary screening, TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı was the first to speak. “First of all, I wish you all well” Tuncalı, who started his speech, said that the lack of participation due to the virus saddened her, but was happy that the necessary measures were taken against the epidemic. Tuncalı thanked the people and institutions who contributed to the screening of the documentary in London.

Speaking after Tuncalı, Dean of the Faculty of Communication, Girne American University, Assoc. Dr. Neriman Saygılı explained the ‘historical process of the journalism activities of the Greek side with her presentation and stated that Greeks misled the world with “black propaganda”’.

Speaking later, Ertuğrul Mehmet, the chairman of the Federation of the Turkish Cypriot Associations – Council of England, took the floor and said, “Being able to walk into the future confidently is with a good knowledge of our past. This study is an example of what we experienced in our struggle years. It is very important for our future to bring these and similar experiences to the agenda and to inform our young people who did not experience those days. I wish such studies to be reminded and warned to those at the meeting table… ” said.

Speaking afterwards, President of the Turkish Cypriot Islamic Society, Hüseyin Haşim El Bekai, gave information about Arpalık and the forced migration, Dr Muhammet made the closing speech explaining why they shot the documentary: “We are living in the communication age now; our young people do not read much, more interested in the visual. Even children use social media and get whatever is given in information pollution. We also decided to shoot short documentaries that we can publish on social media. ”