Flight arranged for TRNC students to be flown home

UPDATED: 18.03.2020 12:45

Two flights have been arranged for Turkish Cypriot students in the UK to be flown back to North Cyprus on with the first one taking off on Friday 20 March.

The students will be flown home via Istanbul onto Ercan when they will be then taken to a student accommodation hall near the airport where they will stay for 14 days under quarantine.

According to the information shared with the students who have booked, they will be in quarantine for 14 days, with internet access, food and cleaning will be carried by the local council under the direction from the government.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, Cyprus Paradise manager Kemal Kenan said the firm has organised the charter flight to take the student back home on Friday night and anyone who wishes to do so can contact them directly.

For those students who are outside London, pick up point are set to be established where students will be taken via coach to the airport.

They are also expected to schedule more flights due to the high numbers of students and Turkish Cypriot citizens in the UK that have applied. It is expected a second flight will be taking off on Saturday.

For more detailed information, you can call Cyprus Premier on 0208 343 8882

This comes as it was reported on Monday night some 30 students landed in South Cyprus without a required ‘certificate’, it is understood that they were going to be sent back to the UK but after some talks with health ministers and government officials, they were taken into quarantine for 14 days.

South Cyprus it is requiring all travellers to Cyprus must have a medical certificate showing that they have tested negative for COVID-19. The UK government has said that UK health institutions do not issue negative COVID-19 medical certificates.

Updated information regarding UK travel advice to Cyprus can be found on this link – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/cyprus