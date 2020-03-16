Turkey announces travel ban for UK citizens

Turkey has halted travel to and from 20 countries including the UK.

As of 8 am tomorrow(17 March) morning UK citizens will not be allowed entrance into Turkey.

The UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Citizens of those countries are not allowed to enter the country.

Passengers who have transited through or been in Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, South Korea or Sweden in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter or transit through Turkey.

Turkish citizens and residents are exempt.